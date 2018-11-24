Kaizer Kganyago leaves SABC

The SABC announced on Saturday that Kaizer Kganyago, its spokesperson for the past 13 years, has left the public broadcaster.

Kganyago ceased from being an SABC employee as of Friday November 23, despite his contract only being due to expire at the end of January 2019.

The SABC said he had asked to be released prematurely and the broadcaster had duly granted him his wish.

"Mr Kganyago served the SABC as spokesperson for 13 years. Throughout his tenure, he became the face and voice of the SABC and served the organisation and South African public diligently and with integrity," SABC spokeswoman Neo Momodu said in a statement.