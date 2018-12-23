Tanzanian national nabbed with unlicensed firearm

A 20-year-old Tanzanian national who fled from police was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday morning for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said police were busy with routine crime prevention duties shortly after midnight when they spotted a suspicious male standing next to a traffic light in front of a building at the corner of Mooi and Bree streets.

“Upon seeing the police vehicle he rushed to the building and police gave chase. They found him inside the building and searched him. Police recovered a revolver with a serial number and live ammunition.”

Mbele added that records showed the firearm belonged to a 66-year-old male.

“If the rightful owner of the firearm failed to report the firearm missing within 24 hours he will be charged with Section 120 subsection 11 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000,” said Mbele, adding that the firearm would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it had been used in the commission of any crimes.

“The investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. We will remain resolute in our efforts to combat crime and protect the community until they feel safe and secure.”