News

Tanzanian national nabbed with unlicensed firearm

23 December 2018 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 20-year-old Tanzanian national who fled from police was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday morning for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said police were busy with routine crime prevention duties shortly after midnight when they spotted a suspicious male standing next to a traffic light in front of a building at the corner of Mooi and Bree streets.

“Upon seeing the police vehicle he rushed to the building and police gave chase. They found him inside the building and searched him. Police recovered a revolver with a serial number and live ammunition.”  

Mbele added that records showed the firearm belonged to a 66-year-old male.  

“If the rightful owner of the firearm failed to report the firearm missing within 24 hours he will be charged with Section 120 subsection 11 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000,” said Mbele, adding that the firearm would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it had been used in the commission of any crimes. 

“The investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. We will remain resolute in our efforts to combat crime and protect the community until they feel safe and secure.”

MORE

Six gunshots fired at DA councillor's home in volatile Reiger Park

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after several gunshots were fired outside the home of a Democratic Alliance (DA) ward ...
Politics
1 day ago

Bystander, gunman killed in botched Durban business robbery

A botched hold-up in Morningside on Wednesday night ended with the deaths of a gunman and an innocent bystander. 
News
4 days ago

Eastern Cape taxi boss kills his children, turns gun on himself

A Mthatha taxi boss killed his three children at the weekend before turning the gun on himself, the police said. The children were aged six, eight ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X