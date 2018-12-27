Mangaung anti-fraud officer found dead in her car boot 'was passionate about her work'

"She was one of the longest-serving people in the metro. She worked there many years, she knew almost everything and everyone working in the metro," he said.

Following the incident, Khedama said, employees of the metro had been given an instruction not to use the parking lot until the investigators were done with their work.

Mbambo said no arrests had been made and the motive behind the killing was unknown.

Police are investigating a case of murder and kidnapping.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is responsible for investigating malpractice or maladministration relating to state institutions, state assets and public money, has denied assertions on social media that Lechoano was one of its employees.

"Dear South Africans, this is horrific and our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We can confirm that she was not an employee of the SIU. Furthermore, the SIU is not conducting any investigation at the Mangaung Metro," the SIU account tweeted.

Postmortem tests were being done to determine the cause of death, Mbambo said.