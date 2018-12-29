Operations returning to normal at Badplaas after floods
Operations are beginning to return to normal at the Badplaas resort in Mpumalanga after being hit by flash floods on Friday.
In updates on Saturday, the resort’s owners, Forever Resorts SA, tweeted that the water supply had been restored and that both the coffee shop and hillside hut were open.
UPDATE on the floods @ForeverBadplaas. We are happy to announce that the water supply has been restored at the Resort.#Badplaas #ForeverBadplaas— Forever Resorts SA (@ForeverResortSA) December 29, 2018
“Some of our guests are still enjoying their holiday at Badplaas,”” it added.
UPDATE on floods @ForeverBadplaas. Both the Coffee Shop and Hillside Hut are open. Some of our guests are still enjoying their holiday at Forever Badplaas. #Badplaas #ForeverBadplaas pic.twitter.com/5nl4143EY9— Forever Resorts SA (@ForeverResortSA) December 29, 2018
UPDATE on floods @ForeverBadplaas. Our Spa has been cleaned and is open for bookings and treatments. The Sauna and Relaxation Pool remains closed. #Badplaas #ForeverBadplaas pic.twitter.com/gj1Fx2yqkE— Forever Resorts SA (@ForeverResortSA) December 29, 2018
It said the resort’s spa had been cleaned was was open for bookings and treatments. The sauna and relaxation pool however remained closed.
“Contingency plans are in place to deal with clean-up operations to affected public areas and we are currently working alongside officials to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
"Both the resort and hotel will remain open and operational,” Kobus Tait, managing director of Forever Resorts SA, said earlier.