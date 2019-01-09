Good samaritans help students during difficult registration period

The first two months of the year are normally the hardest for first-time tertiary students who move from different places to pursue their academic ventures. A number of good samaritans have joined hands to help students in need of accommodation, food and transport.

"I know how unsafe Joburg is, especially when you are new or moving out of home for the first time — there is mugging and even homicide, so I thought, why not protect these kids?" said Amanda Ntshiba.

"I have a bakkie and can afford petrol so I thought, why not help where I can?" she said.

Activist Malaika Mahlatsi shared similar sentiments, saying that she was deeply touched when she read a story about students who travelled from Limpopo and Eastern Cape who were sleeping at Park Station because they had no relatives in the city.

"I was very disturbed. No student deserves to go through such a dehumanising experience. So I thought because I am now better resourced why can’t I accommodate three students in my two-bedroom apartment," she said.