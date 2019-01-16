News

Metro cop who took R10 bribe is among seven arrested in two weeks

16 January 2019
One metro policmane was caught accepting a R10 bribe from a taxi driver, and six metro cops were arrested for allegedly demanding a R20,000 bribe from a Congolese shopowner.
Seven Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in a space of two weeks.

The most recent arrest is of an officer accepting a R10 bribe from a taxi driver in Soweto.

Metro police spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer pulled the taxi driver over near Protea Glen on Monday for driving without a number plate or  driving licence.

"He was caught red-handed. The internal affairs unit blocked the taxi driver and the taxi driver confirmed. The driver turned state witness against the officer and said he gave the corrupt officer R10."

The officer was arrested by the metro police internal affairs unit and detained at the Protea Glen police station. 

"He is expected to appear in court soon, charged criminally and internally,” revealed Minnaar.

Metro police head David Tembe took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his outrage over the R10 bribe incident.

"There is an anti-corruption strategy in place which will make it impossible for corrupt officers to take a bribe. Gone are the days that officers will take bribe money or 'cooldrink' money," he said. 

"We are committed to rooting out those who dare tarnish the image of the law-enforcement fraternity,” added Tembe.

Six other officers have been held for allegedly demanding a R20,000 bribe on January 2. 

Minnaar said the officials wanted a bribe from a Congolese shop owner suspected of producing fake IDs. However, the shopkeeper said he could pay only R5,000 and promised to settle the balance later.

Three officers — two women and a man — were arrested after an investigation. Three other officers suspected of involvement in the bribery and corruption incident were later arrested.

Minnaar said the prosecution of corrupt officers would send a message that there was no place for corruption within the metro police.

