Metro cop who took R10 bribe is among seven arrested in two weeks

Seven Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in a space of two weeks.

The most recent arrest is of an officer accepting a R10 bribe from a taxi driver in Soweto.

Metro police spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer pulled the taxi driver over near Protea Glen on Monday for driving without a number plate or driving licence.

"He was caught red-handed. The internal affairs unit blocked the taxi driver and the taxi driver confirmed. The driver turned state witness against the officer and said he gave the corrupt officer R10."

The officer was arrested by the metro police internal affairs unit and detained at the Protea Glen police station.

"He is expected to appear in court soon, charged criminally and internally,” revealed Minnaar.