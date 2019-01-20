News

DA campaign vehicle stolen: 'Cops failed us'

20 January 2019 - 18:42 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The DA's campaigning vehicle, here shown with the party's KZN leadership, was stolen in the early hours of Sunday January 20.
The DA's campaigning vehicle, here shown with the party's KZN leadership, was stolen in the early hours of Sunday January 20.
Image: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Kwazulu-Natal expressed disappointment at the response by police when it opened a case of vehicle theft on Sunday. 

“The police really failed us. If they have failed us as [a party], imagine how much they have failed the citizens of this country who have been raped, hijacked or attacked," said eThekwini municipal councillor Sithembiso Ngema. 

The fully-branded Toyota Quantum vehicle was stolen from Ngema’s home in the early hours of Sunday.

Showroom vehicle thieves posed as guards to allay suspicion when alarm went off

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the audacious theft of high-end vehicles from the showroom floor of a dealership in Northcliff, ...
News
18 days ago

“It was parked on my premises; I last saw it around 4am before I went to bed. 

“Around 6:30am in the morning, I looked through the window and it was not there,” he said. 

Ngema said he had notified the provincial leadership, including the party's premier candidate Zwelakhe Mncwango, who had opened a case with the Berea police station.

The leadership took the search to social media platforms to seek assistance to recover the stolen vehicle.   

“Within 30 minutes of posting it online I received a call from a man who claimed to have spotted the vehicle. I rushed to the police to inform them as we had opened a case.   

“All they did was ask questions on who the man was and advised us not to follow the lead as they would investigate.”   

Ngema recalled how the police refused to accompany them to follow up on the lead. 

“We had to make a few phone calls and one person organised private security. We then met with the man – who did not give us his name for his safety – and found the vehicle at the destination he pointed to us,” he said. 

“We called the police and alerted them that the we had found the vehicle and waited for them to come and do their work because we are not experts,” Ngema said.   

Ngema said if it was not for the private company, the party would not have been able to recover the vehicle, which it uses on a daily basis.

“The police have all resources - guns, vehicles, petrol, bullet proofs [vests] etc, but they are just not proactive. They do not understand the trauma and frustration that comes with being a victim of crime,” he added.

When TimesLIVE contacted the Berea police station with the case number, a police officer said the media liaison officer and manager of the station did not work on weekends and they were unable to give comment. 

He however confirmed that a case of vehicle theft had been opened on Sunday morning and said it would be investigated by the police's vehicle theft unit.

MORE

'They put a gun to his son's head': Durban man's hijack hell ride

A Durban man watched in horror as hijackers held a gun to his teenage son’s head - an forceful act to ensure his compliance in a dramatic attack on ...
News
3 days ago

Shock over cold-blooded killing of KZN nurse during house robbery

KZN health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killing of a 46-year old nurse at her home in Melmoth on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Hijackers' ride in stolen bakkie ends in arrest

Private security company NoJack Vehicle Tracking cornered and apprehended two men driving a stolen Nissan P200 in Daveyton, Gauteng, on November 24 ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Emmerson Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip, heads back home to Zimbabwe Africa
  2. DA campaign vehicle stolen: 'Cops failed us' News
  3. Backlash in Nigeria as main candidates shun election debate Africa
  4. SA government claims life in Zimbabwe is 'returning to normal' News
  5. WATCH | Uproar after US high school boys mock Native American Vietnam vet World

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X