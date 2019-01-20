SA government claims life in Zimbabwe is 'returning to normal'

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says it is business as usual in Zimbabwe following almost a week of bloody protests that claimed several lives and left dozens injured.

“The minister (Lindiwe Sisulu) has noted that protests in Zimbabwe have calmed down and life in the streets of Zimbabwe is returning to normal,” said Dirco's spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

The protests were sparked by president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s petrol price hike. Mnangagwa announced the petrol price would increase from $1.43 (about R20) to $3.31 (about R45) per litre and diesel from $1.38 to $3.11 per litre, making Zimbabwe's fuel the most expensive in the world.