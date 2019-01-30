News

eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs

30 January 2019 - 16:31 By Bongani Mthethwa
A Durban metro police officer looks at one of the four Casspirs which have been bought by the eThekwini municipalty to safeguard them during volatile situations.
A Durban metro police officer looks at one of the four Casspirs which have been bought by the eThekwini municipalty to safeguard them during volatile situations.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought by the eThekwini municipality at a cost of R20m without a formal tender arrived in Durban on Wednesday.

Two of the four Casspirs were delivered in long-haul Volvo trucks amid fanfare from delighted metro police officers and their superiors, who took turns taking pictures and selfies in front of their new acquisitions.

The vehicles - the first armoured vehicles to be used by metro police in the country - were commissioned from arms manufacturer Denel Land Systems.

The ceremony was attended by the city’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, who said the  Casspirs had been a long time coming.

Peer said the Casspirs would help to safeguard metro police during volatile situations such as protests and land grabs which turned violent.

MORE

Police quash student protests at three Durban residences

About 200 students gathered outside three residences in central Durban on Tuesday, in protest against prevailing conditions at the former hotels.
News
1 day ago

KZN MEC orders investigation into death of Durban metro officer hit by taxi

KwaZulu-Natal  transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered a full investigation into an incident last Friday which ...
News
14 days ago

Durban Metro cop knocked down and killed by taxi

The Durban Metro Police unit was reeling from shock after a policeman was knocked down and killed when he tried to stop a taxi south of Durban on ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Tanzania hunts child abductors over suspected witchcraft-linked killings Africa
  2. Farmers, cops work together to catch robbery suspects South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs News
  5. Marauding group brings municipal services to a standstill in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X