eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs

Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought by the eThekwini municipality at a cost of R20m without a formal tender arrived in Durban on Wednesday.

Two of the four Casspirs were delivered in long-haul Volvo trucks amid fanfare from delighted metro police officers and their superiors, who took turns taking pictures and selfies in front of their new acquisitions.

The vehicles - the first armoured vehicles to be used by metro police in the country - were commissioned from arms manufacturer Denel Land Systems.

The ceremony was attended by the city’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, who said the Casspirs had been a long time coming.

Peer said the Casspirs would help to safeguard metro police during volatile situations such as protests and land grabs which turned violent.