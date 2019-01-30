eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs
Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought by the eThekwini municipality at a cost of R20m without a formal tender arrived in Durban on Wednesday.
Two of the four Casspirs were delivered in long-haul Volvo trucks amid fanfare from delighted metro police officers and their superiors, who took turns taking pictures and selfies in front of their new acquisitions.
The vehicles - the first armoured vehicles to be used by metro police in the country - were commissioned from arms manufacturer Denel Land Systems.
The ceremony was attended by the city’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, who said the Casspirs had been a long time coming.
Peer said the Casspirs would help to safeguard metro police during volatile situations such as protests and land grabs which turned violent.
