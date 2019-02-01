Water tanker torched in Umlazi as service-delivery protests continue

Durban police are investigating malicious damage to property after an eThekwini municipal truck was petrol bombed in Umlazi on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police at the Bhekithemba police station in Umlazi had traced the driver of the water tanker, which was set alight on the main Mangosuthu Highway.

"According to the Bhekithemba police, the driver arrived only now at the police station after he was traced by the police. A charge of malicious damage to property will be opened," said Mbele.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that the truck had been petrol bombed as it was leaving the area after delivering water.

"The driver stopped a taxi and escaped to his depot in Isipingo. He alerted his supervisor, who alerted us. We secured the scene, and are investigating," he said.

The incident is believed to be linked to the ongoing protests in the city's biggest township.