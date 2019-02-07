Could you be one day away from being a multimillionaire?

Ithuba, the National Lottery operator, confirmed that the PowerBall has climbed to yet another record-breaking jackpot. The largest payout that the National Lottery has made was a R145m PowerBall jackpot, which was paid to a single winner just more than five months ago.

Ithuba says these high jackpots have been a result of its intentional strategy to reinvigorate the National Lottery. “When we took over the operation of the National Lottery in June 2015, our aim was to strengthen the National Lottery brand by creating attractive jackpots and introducing games that were relevant to the South African market, while ensuring we are on par with international lotteries,” says Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

“The high jackpots have resulted in increased participation, to which we have responded by increasing the lottery footprint throughout SA. Currently, we have 9,000 retailer terminals nationwide. This is over and above the thousands of handheld playing devices and our digital channels. That is a significant growth in comparison to the number of retailer terminals that existed when Ithuba took over in 2015,” says Mabuza.

“We have no idea of whether or not the PowerBall jackpot will be won this Friday, or where the winner will come from, but just the thought of someone winning such a life-changing amount of money excites us,” says Mabuza. “We wish all players the best of luck and take this opportunity to remind them that they have to be in it to win it.”

