22-year-old KZN mom arrested after newborn baby found dead in pit toilet
As the nation comes to terms with the dramatic rescue of a newborn baby from a stormwater drain in Durban a few days ago, shocking news has emerged of another child being thrown into a pit latrine in Impendle, Pietermaritzburg.
The baby was found dead. Police said it was not immediately known whether the child died before or after being thrown into the toilet.
Following the incident on Sunday, the mother of the newborn baby was arrested.
“On February 10 ... a newborn baby was found inside a toilet in the Khetha area, Pietermaritzburg,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.
"We can confirm that a 22-year-old suspect was arrested by Impendle police for concealment of birth."
The woman appeared in the Impendle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.