22-year-old KZN mom arrested after newborn baby found dead in pit toilet

As the nation comes to terms with the dramatic rescue of a newborn baby from a stormwater drain in Durban a few days ago, shocking news has emerged of another child being thrown into a pit latrine in Impendle, Pietermaritzburg.

The baby was found dead. Police said it was not immediately known whether the child died before or after being thrown into the toilet.

Following the incident on Sunday, the mother of the newborn baby was arrested.