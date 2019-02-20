Durban man seeks help to recover stolen 130-year-old flute

Retired forensic auditor and flutist Anthony Hind, 69, has described losing his flute - which he has owned for 60 years - as like losing a life-long partner.

Durban-born Hind was given the rare flute by his late father as a little boy, and it has deep sentimental value.

“It is the only flute I have ever played, as an amateur and a professional,” he said.

But Hind lost his flute, estimated to be 130 years old, to robbers who broke into his home last week while he was on holiday in Cape Town.