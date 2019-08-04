News

ST p10 - Botox and fillers: ‘daddy-do-over’ lets men tap font of eternal youth

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER and SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

Mark Gibbons is 61 but could pass for a man 15 years younger thanks to the many nips, tucks, lifts and fills he’s had over the years.

Gibbons, a retired US executive living in Cape Town, has botox and fillers done every six months to maintain his youthful look. Prior to that he’s had a facelift, a nose job and liposuction...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  5. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X