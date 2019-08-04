ST p10 - Botox and fillers: ‘daddy-do-over’ lets men tap font of eternal youth

Mark Gibbons is 61 but could pass for a man 15 years younger thanks to the many nips, tucks, lifts and fills he’s had over the years.



Gibbons, a retired US executive living in Cape Town, has botox and fillers done every six months to maintain his youthful look. Prior to that he’s had a facelift, a nose job and liposuction...