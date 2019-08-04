ST p10 - School blocks pupil mom after ‘parents complain’

A matric pupil who gave birth in April has been told by staff at her private Free State school that if she wants to return to school she should go back to grade 11.



This is despite Sindisiwe Mgcina, 18, earlier proposing that she miss just 15 days of school — five days before delivery and 10 days after she gave birth...