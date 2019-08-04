ST p10 - Sickening: officials paid millions to stay home
Millions spent on long sick leave and suspensions
04 August 2019 - 00:04
Sonia Lupondwana has been paid just over R1m in the past 17 months — without lifting a finger.
A director in the Eastern Cape health department, she was placed on sick leave in February 2018 after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. She returned in May last year but a day later was placed on incapacity leave for six months, due to depression...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.