ST p10 - Sickening: officials paid millions to stay home

Millions spent on long sick leave and suspensions

Sonia Lupondwana has been paid just over R1m in the past 17 months — without lifting a finger.



A director in the Eastern Cape health department, she was placed on sick leave in February 2018 after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. She returned in May last year but a day later was placed on incapacity leave for six months, due to depression...