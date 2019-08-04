Insight champions

ST p16 - Olympic dreams: Carien Whitehead is aiming for Mount Olympus

SA’s Olympic hopefuls are making big sacrifices and spending big money in their quest to get to the Tokyo Games next year, but selection is far from guaranteed, writes David Isaacson

Carien Whitehead chucked in her job in Joburg a year ago to move to Spain and follow her dream of becoming a top archer. The 36-year-old is one of SA’s more than 100 hopefuls across 33 Olympic codes aiming for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They know that Olympic dreams are not just about blood, sweat and tears.



They also cost money. Apart from financial challenges, many face extra hurdles in the form of tougher qualifying standards. Olympic qualifying criteria are decided by the International Olympic Committee along with international sports bodies. National Olympic committees can’t make those criteria easier, but they can make them harder, and that’s how it will be for many codes in SA — for the third Games in a row.Archery is a prime example...