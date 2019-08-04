News

ST p17 - Danny Keogh: A stalwart of South African theatre

1948-2019

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By Andrew Donaldson

When Danny Keogh first considered a career on stage, he approached a close friend for advice on how to become an actor. “I don’t know,” the friend, Pete du Toit, replied. “Maybe just pretend to be one.”

It turned out that Keogh, who has died at the age of 71 from lung cancer, was rather good at pretence...

