ST p6 - Cracks in the walls: Ogies group fights mine ‘pollution’

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

Fed-up Mpumalanga residents have taken on the department of mineral resources and mining giant Glencore, claiming their health and quality of life are suffering as coal mining operations encroach on their homes.

A recent intensification of activity at the Goedgevonden mine in Ogies has sparked a two-part court application. The first, in which residents asked that Glencore immediately shut its operations, was dismissed...

