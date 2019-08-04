Vrede farm
ST p6 - Estina farm fiasco: Bring me my father’s killers
New hope of justice for families of slain critics of Estina fiasco
04 August 2019 - 00:04
Following key testimony at the state capture inquiry, Loliwe Ngwenya, 29, has hope that her family will finally find out who killed her father.
Philemon Ngwenya was an intended beneficiary of the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in the Free State. He became a vocal critic of the broken promises, graft and corruption that swirled around the project. He was killed in October last year...
