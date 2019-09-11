Agriculture student 'smokes out' dagga possession record

A Stellenbosch University agriculture student has breathed a huge sigh of relief after the high court set aside his criminal record for dagga possession.

What started like a blissful night at the Rocking The Daisies festival in 2015 became a headache for Hano Mong as he tried to have his criminal record expunged – years later.

Mong pulled out all the stops in his bid to have the blight on his name removed and sued the director of public prosecutions and the police minister last year.

He took the fight to the high court in Cape Town – and after a protracted legal battle, managed to have the criminal record erased and the court ordered that his R500 admission of guilt fine be paid back to him last month.

According to the judgment, Mong and two friends were enjoying the annual festival outside Darling in the Western Cape, along with “thousands of other young people” on October 1 2015, when police barged into their tent.

Sgt Emile Boumeester, who was on duty that night, told the court that police followed a “strong smell of dagga, coming from the tent” and upon searching it they found a “packet of loose dagga under the table”.

“[Mong] and his two male friends then proceeded to discuss the matter amongst themselves, and the two male persons later indicated that it belonged to the [Mong],” the judgment reads.

“[Mong] had not denied or disputed this accusation and he was then accordingly arrested and taken to the police station [in] Darling. There his constitutional rights were fully explained to him, as is set out in the standard form… which was signed by [Mong].”