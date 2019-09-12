Cape Town skyscraper thrust to the front line of affordable housing war

The R1.4bn Vogue building project, already approved by the City of Cape Town, is poised to create about 9,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to developer FWJK.

But the approval is being challenged by housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, which has objected to the absence of affordable housing in the project plans.

Ndifuna Ukwazi has objected to numerous recent developments in the hope of forcing the City of Cape Town to finalise an affordable housing policy.

It says the Vogue case is intended to “clarify the powers and obligation of the city to impose affordable housing conditions in private developments as a form of equitable redress and, secondly, to compel the city to expedite its inclusionary housing policy”.

Announcing a news conference on Friday about its Vogue battle, Ndifuna Ukwazi said: “The unaffordability of this development and others like it entrenches spatial apartheid, where access to the city by black and coloured people has always been denied.

“The Vogue development is symbolic of a planning system that is race and class blind. Every new exclusive development that is approved by the city without affordable housing entrenches a system of racial segregation and unequal access to services.”

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger said developers also wanted an affordable housing policy. “They want to know the rules of the game. They want certainty,” he said.

The city council had declined to impose social housing conditions for The Vogue, despite having the right to do so, said Cogger

“The city did indicate to FWJK that affordable housing would mitigate against the exclusionary nature of their development. Yet in spite of this suggestion the developer still proceeded with their original plan. It was approved without any affordable housing conditions.”