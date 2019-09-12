News

Cape Town skyscraper thrust to the front line of affordable housing war

12 September 2019 - 08:37 By Bobby Jordan
Activists promoting affordable housing are asking the high court to halt The Vogue, a 39-storey building in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town.
Image: FWJK

A planned hi-tech, 39-storey building with ultra high-speed lifts is at the centre of a Cape Town court showdown, amid concern about unaffordable housing in the Mother City.

The Vogue, a new building approved in central Cape Town, faces a court challenge.
Image: supplied

The R1.4bn Vogue building project, already approved by the City of Cape Town, is poised to create about 9,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to developer FWJK.

But the approval is being challenged by housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, which has objected to the absence of affordable housing in the project plans.

Ndifuna Ukwazi has objected to numerous recent developments in the hope of forcing the City of Cape Town to finalise an affordable housing policy.

It says the Vogue case is intended to “clarify the powers and obligation of the city to impose affordable housing conditions in private developments as a form of equitable redress and, secondly, to compel the city to expedite its inclusionary housing policy”.

Announcing a news conference on Friday about its Vogue battle, Ndifuna Ukwazi said: “The unaffordability of this development and others like it entrenches spatial apartheid, where access to the city by black and coloured people has always been denied.

“The Vogue development is symbolic of a planning system that is race and class blind. Every new exclusive development that is approved by the city without affordable housing entrenches a system of racial segregation and unequal access to services.”

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger said developers also wanted an affordable housing policy. “They want to know the rules of the game. They want certainty,” he said.

The city council had declined to impose social housing conditions for The Vogue, despite having the right to do so, said Cogger

“The city did indicate to FWJK that affordable housing would mitigate against the exclusionary nature of their development. Yet in spite of this suggestion the developer still proceeded with their original plan. It was approved without any affordable housing conditions.”

Activists celebrate as Growthpoint denied application to evict occupiers of Cape Town property

Social justice activists broke out in song and dance outside the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning as they celebrated what they called a ...
News
2 months ago

FWJK CEO David Williams-Jones said affordable housing conditions would make the project unviable, jeopardising thousands of jobs.

“Our development plans were properly approved through a review and public participation process executed by the City of Cape Town,” he said.

“Now irony in the matter is that Ndifuna Ukwazi are fighting for affordable housing in the city, but are effectively stopping an estimated 9,000 jobs that would have been directly and indirectly employed through the construction process on this project.

“In a time that our country is in such desperate need of job creation and positive GDP growth, we cannot have such devastating measures placed on property developers' plans at such a late stage in the process.

“Due to the fact that land owners are selling their land at such high prices, property developers are in turn forced to maximise the number of apartments in a development in order to make the project feasible.

“The introduction of affordable housing into a high-rise development negatively affects the viability of the project and it is just not possible to develop on this basis.”

Land occupiers take aim at posh golf course

One of this week’s more interesting Twitter “debates” followed Tuesday’s release of a document highlighting “Cape Town’s failure to redistribute ...
News
5 months ago

Williams-Jones said affordable housing was a public sector issue unfairly imposed on the private sector.

But Cogger said the onus was on the developer to prove social housing was unsustainable. “If development is not economically viable then there can’t be affordable housing. But they must prove that it would render the development economically unviable,” he said.

Ndifuna Ukwazi said the city council committed itself in August 2018 to draft an inclusionary housing policy which would increase the number of residential units in the inner city and other well-located areas for families earning between R3,500 and R18,000 a month.

“If adopted, inclusionary housing presents an opportunity to redirect private property wealth toward social purposes,” it said.

“It aims to ensure that there is an adequate supply of land and housing for lower-income households, to decrease segregation and enhance social inclusion, and to provide lower-income households with access to well-located land and housing. This litigation intends to pressure the city to finalise this policy.”

The City of Cape Town has been asked to comment.

Ridiculous! Prime land leased at R85 per month to privileged Capetonians

For only R1,016 a year an exclusive sports club within walking distance of Cape Town’s CBD has sole access to land larger than four rugby fields.
News
9 months ago

Social housing on V&A's doorstep gets green light

Cape Town will have a swanky new residential suburb right next to the V&A Waterfront thanks to a municipal decision to rezone a large area ...
News
1 year ago

'We want sports field for social housing'

Supporters of Reclaim The City gathered on a vacant piece of City-owned land along Main Road in Green Point on Saturday to draw attention to housing ...
News
1 year ago

X