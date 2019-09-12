News

Man in court for rape and murder of Limpopo teenager

12 September 2019 - 06:16 By Ernest Mabuza
The girl was found dead on Monday.
The girl was found dead on Monday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 37-year-old man appeared in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Emzinoni on Sunday.

The man was taken in for questioning on Monday, after the girl disappeared from Malema Section.

She had been sent to a nearby shop by a neighbour, but did not return. Her parents and community members conducted a search, but failed to locate her.

Her body was discovered by a passer-by close to her home early on Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said on Wednesday that the suspect was remanded in custody for a formal bail application and would appear in court again on September 17.

MORE

Natasha Conabeer's death shocks SA: 'We've got no tears left to cry'

The student died in ICU on Monday, after going missing three weeks ago
News
1 day ago

Five chilling revelations from the trial of 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow

The North Gauteng high court heard chilling details regarding the rape of a seven-year-old girl by Nicholas Ninow.
News
14 hours ago

Murder in a post office that touched the entire country

At age 19, Uyinene Mrwetyana had left the embrace of her family.
News
4 days ago

Missing Eastern Cape councillor found alive

Nolundi Banoyolo Ludidi is alive.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  2. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  3. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  4. 'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's ... South Africa
  5. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X