Two police officers killed in shoot-out with NIU in KZN

Two police officers were shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Dalton area, about 49km from Pietermaritzburg.

It is understood that members of the police were allegedly linked to a business robbery conducted earlier.

NIU members acted on information and intercepted the police van, attempting to stop it.

Both police members, a man and a woman, opened fire and NIU officers retaliated.

The police officers were shot dead.

Grinders, a safe, money and firearms were allegedly recovered from the police van.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed the incident and said the matter was being investigated.

This is a developing story.