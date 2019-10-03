Two police officers killed in shoot-out with NIU in KZN
Two police officers were shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the Dalton area, about 49km from Pietermaritzburg.
It is understood that members of the police were allegedly linked to a business robbery conducted earlier.
NIU members acted on information and intercepted the police van, attempting to stop it.
Both police members, a man and a woman, opened fire and NIU officers retaliated.
The police officers were shot dead.
Grinders, a safe, money and firearms were allegedly recovered from the police van.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed the incident and said the matter was being investigated.
This is a developing story.