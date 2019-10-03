News

Two police officers killed in shoot-out with NIU in KZN

03 October 2019 - 08:51 By Orrin Singh
Two police officers were killed during a shootout with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) on Thursday.
Image: iStockphoto/Gallo Images

Two police officers were shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Dalton area, about 49km from Pietermaritzburg.

It is understood that members of the police were allegedly linked to a business robbery conducted earlier.

NIU members acted on information and intercepted the police van, attempting to stop it.

Both police members, a man and a woman, opened fire and NIU officers retaliated.

The police officers were shot dead.

Grinders, a safe, money and firearms were allegedly recovered from the police van.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed the incident and said the matter was being investigated.

This is a developing story.

Double-murder suspect one of two arrested for killing Cape Town cop

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Cape Town which left one police officer dead and another severely wounded.
News
3 weeks ago

Police officer dies, constable critical after being shot outside tavern

A police officer with 32 years’ service in the force died after being shot in the head outside a tavern in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Sunday night.
News
3 weeks ago

