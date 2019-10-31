News

TIMES SELECT TODAY | Migrants’ desperation: ‘Shoot us! No more SA!’ | Tito’s news to SOEs | Jonathan Jansen

31 October 2019 - 05:00

Click here to go to Times Select.

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  4. WATCH | Alleged house robber jumps from roof into dogs' lair in Gansbaai South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X