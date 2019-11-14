News

Taxpayers will have to cough up for SAA crisis, says Jonathan Jansen

14 November 2019 - 09:39 By Kyle Zeeman
SAA has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights for the weekend.
SAA has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights for the weekend.
Image: Getty Images

Whatever the outcome of the crisis at SAA, “the taxpayer will have to cough up”, says Prof Jonathan Jansen.

As the airline gears up for a crippling strike on Friday, Jansen painted a dire picture on the state of the carrier. He added that the taxpayer would ultimately be burdened.

“Financially, SAA is on its knees, with debt exceeding R20bn. Unions demand a pay increase regardless, 8% across the board. Whatever the outcome, you the taxpayer will have to cough up. Who is in the wrong?," he wrote on Twitter.

SAA board member Mark Kingston told the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that the strike could cost the airline R50m a day.

The airline announced a possibility of job cuts this week, in a bid to save about R700m. On Monday, it said it had told 5,146 employees it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses.

As workers threatened to down tools, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) on Wednesday served SAA and SAA Technical (Saat) with a 48-hour notice to strike.

The airline has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the strike.

MORE

SAA retrenchment threat 'nothing but a scare tactic': unions

The announcement by the South African Airways (SAA) of looming retrenchments was a veiled threat to get workers to drop their demands for wage ...
News
2 days ago

SAA cancels domestic, international flights as strike looms

SA Airways (SAA) has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday
News
7 hours ago

Six quotes from SAA on the state of the airline & looming job cuts

SA Airways (SAA) held a media briefing on Tuesday to clarify issues within the embattled national carrier. Dominating the address was the issue of ...
News
1 day ago

Retrenchments unavoidable to fix 'challenges currently facing SAA'

Embattled national carrier South African Airways on Monday refuted union claims that it had failed to properly notify its workers of possible ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  4. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  5. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X