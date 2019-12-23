News

Fleeing 'stock thieves' throw themselves at police

23 December 2019 - 12:57 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Stock theft is the most common crime experienced by farmers in SA.
Image: AFP

Instead of running away from the law, “stock thieves” in Parys, Free State, ran into the arms of the police.

Farmer and pastor Juan Greeff woke up in the early hours of Saturday morning to find his sheep kraal had been raided.

“I didn’t see or hear anything. Not even the dogs barked. I just woke up in the middle of the night, like any other night, and checked the kraal on camera. I was shocked to see it empty,” he said.

“I had no doubt they were stolen because the fence was cut. It looked like they were walked through the farm.”

The Vredefort AGS-Kerk pastor said he alerted his neighbours and formed a search party. At about 5am they got a lead.

Livestock thieves on the prowl during festive season, warn police

Livestock is a much sought-after commodity among criminals at this time of year, Mpumalanga police warned on Monday
News
4 weeks ago

“We heard that there was a strange vehicle loading the animals. Then we made a roadblock with the community patrol guys.”

When they tried to flag down the suspected stock thieves, the suspects drove into one of the roadblock members.

“He was on the side of the road signalling with a torch for the car to stop, but they didn’t. They kept on approaching and ended up injuring him.

“When we caught them, they tried to flee, but only to end up in a police station. I don’t think they intended to drive into the station (precinct),” Greeff said.

About 100 of his sheep were released from the kraal, but only about 19 were loaded onto the vehicle.

“All the animals were recovered. We even opened a case, but I can’t say I’m happy because some of them were injured from the wire they used to tie them.

“We have a serious problem of stock theft in the area. We are always alert. It's worse now because of the festive season.”

Greeff said the man injured during the roadblock had been discharged from hospital on Sunday. 

Police have been contacted for comment.

Sheep rustlers arrested in the Eastern Cape

Three suspects are in custody until next week after allegedly being caught red-handed stealing sheep.
News
3 months ago

Suspected rhino poachers nabbed in Mpumalanga

Five people suspected of rhino poaching have been arrested in Mpumalanga.
News
2 months ago

#CrimeStats | Stock theft on the rise in SA

Cattle are the prime target of stock thieves in SA
News
3 months ago

