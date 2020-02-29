WATCH | CCTV captures CT assassination attempt in broad daylight

Cape Town police have asked for help finding a masked suspect being sought after the attempted murder of attorney Jakes van der Merwe in Gardens, Cape Town, on February 12 2020.

CCTV captured the alleged hitman walking in Constantia street in Gardens 30 minutes before the shooting. A 53-year-old civil attorney was shot in the neck while seated in his vehicle in Constantia Street by a white male wearing a mask and a Springbok supporter's cap.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien of Cape Town central police on 082 469 3176 or 073 220 0653.