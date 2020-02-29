News

WATCH | CCTV captures CT assassination attempt in broad daylight

29 February 2020 - 08:28 By Anthony Molyneaux

Cape Town police have asked for help finding a masked suspect being sought after the attempted murder of attorney Jakes van der Merwe in Gardens, Cape Town, on February 12 2020.

CCTV captured the alleged hitman walking in Constantia street in Gardens 30 minutes before the shooting. A 53-year-old civil attorney was shot in the neck while seated in his vehicle in Constantia Street by a white male wearing a mask and a Springbok supporter's cap.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien of Cape Town central police on 082 469 3176 or 073 220 0653.

MORE:

WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in Melville, killing two

Gauteng police said no arrests had been made for the deadly shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, which claimed two lives and left several injured
News
1 month ago

WATCH | 'Our father died in the same shop,' says owner of barbershop where robber was killed

Thirteen years ago, the man who laid the foundation for a barbershop in Laudium was killed during robbery inside the shop. A few weeks ago, an ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Criminals try to kidnap a motorist during Soweto hijacking

CCTV footage has emerged on social media of criminals attempting to kidnap a motorist in Soweto, Diepkloof Extension, during a hijacking on Sunday ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa
  3. WATCH | Coal trucks block roads in Sandton ahead of EFF march South Africa
  4. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  5. 'Electricity is a right and we must not pay for it': Andile Mngxitama on Soweto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X