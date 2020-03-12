WATCH | UKZN auditorium razed, adding to R31m damage already caused in protests

Police are investigating a case of arson after an auditorium at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Edgewood campus went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on Thursday, the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Nana Poku, said the institution would leave no stone unturned in efforts to find those responsible.

He said the university was shocked by the incident, particularly after student uprisings had subsided after almost a month of protest which caused damage of about R31m.

“There have been no disruptions or protests in recent weeks; and the protest that we had, though highly hyperbolic and destructive, was mercifully short-lived with a little over a week of the academic programme lost.

“But make no mistake, this violence was neither random nor pointless,” he said. “There remain factions within the university determined to turn the clock back - to make corrupt practices, parasitic behaviour and mired systems work for individuals and groups at the expense of UKZN’s mission,” he said.