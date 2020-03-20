Gauteng health department limits visiting hours at health care facilities to one hour a day
The Gauteng health department has imposed restrictions to visiting hours at health facilities in the province in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“The restrictions follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the announcement of the Gauteng provincial government response measures,” the department said in a statement.
It said visiting hours would be limited to one hour per day between 12pm-1pm.
“A patient will be allowed a maximum of two visitors per day. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at a time for no more than 15 minutes,” the department said.
It has also banned the rotation of visitors.
“Any visits outside the prescribed time arrangements must be made and authorised by the attending doctor.”
Netcare Group CEO Dr Richard Friedland previously said visiting times were being restricted at its hospitals, as well as tightened controls on the number of visitors allowed to visit a patient at a time.
Other precautions included ensuring that every person entering its facilities cleans their hands and verbal screenings for Covid-19 risk at the main points of entry as a first line of defence, with further screenings where indicated.
“Gazebos or tents are being erected at entrances to emergency departments and main hospital entrances, where our staff members will conduct the screening.”
Ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection robots are being deployed to those hospitals that do not as yet have their own, “as soon as possible”. Netcare said: “These mobile robots have been proven to be extremely effective in identifying and destroying viruses, bacteria and fungal spores.”
Daily screening of all of staff, including personnel of external service providers in all areas of the business, is also in effect.