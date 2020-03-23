IN PICS | Soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry in Johannesburg

“The SANDF would like to confirm that the soldiers seen in Johannesburg is part of the SANDF's mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to Government and it is not a deployment as speculated. The SANDF would like to appeal to the public to remain calm.”

This came as President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to address the nation at 7.30pm on Monday night amid speculation that the state was considering a 21-day lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Contacted for more information, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told TimesLIVE he could not talk at the moment.