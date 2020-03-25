WATCH | Life on the breadline: Covid-19's cruel frontline

She is uncertain about whether the government will be able to support millions of unemployed people already living below the breadline.

She was also concerned about shift workers, labourers, those who are self-employed and those who barely subsist.

“Are people going to be paid for sitting at home because of this pandemic? That’s where our main concern is,” she said.

She watched President Cyril Ramaphosa's televised speech to the nation on Monday night with shock. To her, it signalled that we really are in trouble.

“It means that we should not take this coronavirus as child’s play, it is something serious that can really affect our lives. It’s not something to take lightly. We need to follow the measures that we are given: wash our hands every 20 minutes with water and soap, we must have sanitiser,” she said.

“But looking at the high rate of unemployment, other people don’t have money to buy sanitisers or masks. Some areas don’t have water.”

Everyone may not have access to a TV or a radio. Mbona said the president’s message was likely to spread through word of mouth. Some would get it, some might not.

She was talking about people like self-employed Nontobeko Gogontya, who runs a food stall at Cape Town's massive station deck taxi rank.

She told TimesLIVE she would come into town on Friday to see whether she could find customers. She lived from hand to mouth, she said, and her 12 children would die of hunger if she did not keep earning