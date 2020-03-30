News

WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele enforces lockdown in Khayelitsha

30 March 2020 - 12:17 By timeslive

Police minister Bheki Cele joined troops and police in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday evening, March 28 2020.

Cele inspected driving permits and more than six people were arrested for not abiding by the regulations during the 21-day lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Khayelitsha was rocked by news at the weekend that a resident had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Western Cape premier Alan Winde confirmed this on Sunday, adding that the province had to date recorded 310 infections.

