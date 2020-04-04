Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane want to raise funds for masks to fight Covid-19

The campaign, according to its founders, enables all South Africans, including corporates, to donate combo packs of both specialist and surgical masks to health care workers and patients urgently in need for R100.

SMD Technologies has secured deals directly from factories at cost price with no middle men profiteering, Shout4Masks said.

“With the dire shortage of masks in our hospitals, doctors and patients are at risk. We had to find a way to afford them quality masks with no compromise on safety and no profiteering. For the greater good of our country. This is about all of us,” said Avi Mishan, MD at SMD Technologies.

“If our doctors get sick, they can’t take care of the sick and may even infect them. Patients in turn also need protection from each other. When a patient walks in without a mask they risk themselves and others.

“This could lead to the collapse of the medical system. Shout4Masks has called on all companies to urgently help fund these protective masks at scale and so the might of Corporate SA has also been empowered to lend a powerful hand to turn the tide in the battle against this invisible Covid-19 enemy with special corporate tiers,” the organisation said.

“These tiers are hoping to create real momentum to crush the Covid-19 enemy by substantially bulking up protection, to make even more of a difference to hundreds of community hot spots and health care centres.

“These special corporate packages comprise R25,000 silver, R100,000 gold and R250,000 platinum that will release thousands of vital masks to save teams and even wards of health workers and patients from community field centres to clinics to hospitals across villages, towns and cities throughout the country,” it added.

Danny K told TimesLIVE on Friday that though Shout4Masks was a private NGO, they were not opposed to working with government.

“We are not opposed to connecting with the department of health. Government is doing its thing, we are also trying to lend a helping hand. When we have raised money, anyone, including government, will benefit,” Danny K said.

Details pertaining to the campaign can be found on www.shout4masks.co.za.