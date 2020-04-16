Coronavirus could kill off a third of jobs in Africa: WEF

This is according to Elsie Kanza, head of Africa for the World Economic Forum, which took part in a live virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon alongside the WHO African Region and Africa’s arm of the Red Cross.

“Africa will face its first recession in 25 years as the economic squeeze becomes clear,” she said.

Kanza added that 80% of workers on the continent are in the informal sector, and that a third of them, as well as a third of formal-sector workers, are likely to lose their jobs.

She added: “This is too high. We also don’t know when the restrictions will be lifted and we are also seeing disruptions in food value chains.”

She said every part of the chain, from planting, to logistics of distribution, to the role of shops and restaurants, had all been disrupted.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who heads up the WHO’s African region, said the most powerful solution for Africa was for people at grass roots level to understand the virus, how it spreads, and how to each take responsibility for preventing spread, even in the most difficult circumstances.

She said that physical distancing was very difficult in some contexts in Africa, and that “staying indoors is not possible when we take into account the size of dwellings, the size of families, and the climate”.