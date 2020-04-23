News

In Memes | Mzansi has zero chill when it comes to that Ramaphosa mask fumble

23 April 2020 - 22:16 By Jessica levitt
President Cyril Ramaphosa had a mask fumble at the end of his speech.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had a mask fumble at the end of his speech.
Image: Twitter/Kutloano Seuoe

From 'we are led' to global praise, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received much adoration from South Africans and the global community for his handling to halt the spread of the coronavirus in SA. 

But on Thursday night, as he addressed the nation on a five-stage lockdown plan to take effect from May 1, it was the end of his speech that had the memes rolling in.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans leaving their homes to wear masks.

To prove his point, he took a moment to put his mask on at the end of his speech. Only, it, er, didn't go as planned.

Of course, the ever so quick interweb folks were ready with them memes.

Cue the #MaskChallenge! President's mask slip-up has social media in stitches

As always President Cyril Ramaphosa was eloquent and oh so dignified as he delivered his update on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA — right ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

And SA was on the floor giggling...

For actual info on the five-stage plan, read these important stories.

SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like

Level 4 allows some activity to resume: this is what life will look like.
News
2 hours ago

Five-level plan to ease SA's Covid-19 lockdown from May 1: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night the country will implement a partial easing of the current Covid-19 lockdown after April 30, to ...
Politics
2 hours ago

IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa on how the lifting of the lockdown will work

Read the full statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X