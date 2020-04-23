In Memes | Mzansi has zero chill when it comes to that Ramaphosa mask fumble
From 'we are led' to global praise, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received much adoration from South Africans and the global community for his handling to halt the spread of the coronavirus in SA.
But on Thursday night, as he addressed the nation on a five-stage lockdown plan to take effect from May 1, it was the end of his speech that had the memes rolling in.
Ramaphosa urged South Africans leaving their homes to wear masks.
To prove his point, he took a moment to put his mask on at the end of his speech. Only, it, er, didn't go as planned.
He really went Mzeke Mzeke on us with that exit #CyrilRamaBillion #ramaphosa lockdown pic.twitter.com/j1DZd4IAWI— Kutloano Seuoe (@KseuoeSeuoe) April 23, 2020
Of course, the ever so quick interweb folks were ready with them memes.
President trying to warn us about Level 7 of Corona #ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ishW4PBmnF— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 23, 2020
If I can’t see the virus, the virus can’t see me🤷🏽♂️ simple!!! Dankie the Mask— Lekau (@Ntsako_Shibambo) April 23, 2020
#Ramaphosa#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/lRJi5SRH5g
This one takes the cup😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/ySF7UX22Bg— Nkosazana yakwa Xhosa (@nkosazana_the) April 23, 2020
#maskchallenge hahaha South Africa no chill pic.twitter.com/tbfz0DcJhG— 隔壁的那家伙👌 (@tbolicious_tbo) April 23, 2020
Goodnight Mzansi#CyrilRamaBillion #Ramaphosa The Mask #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/8ldnO1ddRG— Yarees (@Yanga_Mabokela) April 23, 2020
And SA was on the floor giggling...
Uzobabona ke with the face mask challenge. You guys are too fast. 😂😂😂#Ramaphosa#CyrilRamaBillion #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/4ycuuCuDdb— June25__ (@miya_mpilow) April 23, 2020
Wearing Mask Challange. Mr President Started it😂😂🤣Did you see how ungovernable that Mask Was?? #SouthAfrica #ramaphosa #ramabillion pic.twitter.com/yIAweyR8z7— Dj Skeelo (@dj_skeelo) April 23, 2020
President should've just poked eyes in that mask #CyrilRamaBillion pic.twitter.com/r9qp782Jhf— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) April 23, 2020
No chill in mzansi l wouldnt be surprised to see mask challenge tomorrow 😂😂#CyrilRamaBillion pic.twitter.com/5Tsn8ltDWi— zloe (@AllyzloeZloe) April 23, 2020
For actual info on the five-stage plan, read these important stories.