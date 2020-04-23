In Memes | Mzansi has zero chill when it comes to that Ramaphosa mask fumble

From 'we are led' to global praise, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received much adoration from South Africans and the global community for his handling to halt the spread of the coronavirus in SA.

But on Thursday night, as he addressed the nation on a five-stage lockdown plan to take effect from May 1, it was the end of his speech that had the memes rolling in.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans leaving their homes to wear masks.

To prove his point, he took a moment to put his mask on at the end of his speech. Only, it, er, didn't go as planned.