Data problems stack up but lecturers push hard online to keep students on course

Lecturers at the North West University (NWU) and Rhodes University (RU) have opened up about some their experiences and challenges with regard to the roll out of online teaching and learning at their respective institutions.

Prof Barry Hanyane of the NWU faculty of humanities’ school of social and government studies, said the institution’s e-learning medium and “The Chatroom” allowed him to communicate with students during the lockdown.

“The NWU has an already existing platform of eFundi as an e-learning medium which allows interaction with students remotely,” said Hanyane. “Critical functions within the system such as 'The Chatroom' can be utilised to reach out to students,” he added.