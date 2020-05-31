News

School reopening postponed to June 8 — education department

31 May 2020 - 19:09 By TimesLIVE
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
Image: GCIS/Kopano Tlape

The reopening of schools for Grade 7s and matrics has been postponed by a week, the basic education department said in a statement Sunday evening.

“This whole coming week must be used for the proper orientation and training of teachers, the mopping and ramping of all supply chain matters, and final touches to the readiness of each facility for the arrival of learners.

“The date on which all learners have to report back to school, is the 08 June 2020.  

“We have however received reports that indicate that some learners in boarding schools have already arrived. We urge the schools to continue with orientation of the learners in terms of the health and safety procedures that should be in place,” the department said in a statement.

