Hard-hit Hilton hotel in talks to let Durban workers go

"As this impact is likely to stretch well into 2021, it will be prejudicial and unsettling to the employees to be expected to be at home on unpaid leave for a long indefinite period. Moreover, it is very unlikely the UIF CV19 Ters assistance will be available to the employer and the employee for an extended period," general manager Vikram Jamwal said in the letter.

On Tuesday, Maureen Gumede, who has worked at the hotel for 21 years, joined about 60 employees who protested outside the hotel, saying they had not received their UIF payments and retrenchment could not be a conversation until they were paid.

"I have not received my UIF money. I have no way to make a living. I used the last R20 I had to come here because we are hungry and our fridges are empty," said Gumede.

Gumede said she was paid R1,500, most of which was taken by her bank through deductions. She said she had not paid her rent for this month and did not know what to tell her landlord, who expected the money by Tuesday.