About 600 SABC employees to possibly lose their jobs

18 June 2020 - 14:50 By Naledi Shange
The public broadcaster has announced the possible retrenchment of about 600 of its employees.
Image: KABELO MOKOENA / SOWETAN

The SABC on Thursday announced that it was considering implementing retrenchments of some of its staff.

In a statement, the public broadcaster, which has over the last few years experienced financial difficulties, said talks of retrenchments have come about after consultations with key stakeholders.

“The notice follows the launch of the SABC’s new target operating model - a strategic renewal initiative aimed at transforming the corporation into a financially sustainable, self-sufficient and fit-for-purpose public broadcaster,” acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

 “The SABC has a duty to ensure the continued viability of the corporation so that it may fulfil its public mandate and effectively serve the millions of South Africans who rely on it for education, information and entertainment,” she added.

Seapolelo said about 600 employees could be in the firing line.

“These affected employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This is to ensure full transparency, accountability and impartiality in terms of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA),” said Seapolelo.

“Organised labour as well as representatives of the non-unionised employees will be consulted within a meaningful joint consensus-seeking process as mandated by Section 189 of the LRA.”

