Western Cape's Covid-19 testing backlog reduced from 26,000 to zero

The Covid-19 test backlog in the Western Cape has finally been cleared, provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said on Thursday.

“We are glad to announce that the NHLS [National Health Laboratory Service] has no backlog as of this morning. A few weeks ago, it was as high as 26,000. As of this morning, all samples from the past 48 hours have been cleared,” Cloete told a news conference.

He said temporary testing and triage centres were on track, with half of those planned already in operation.