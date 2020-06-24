Pharmacy association warns against use of dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) has cautioned against the use of dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19.

In a statement, the association said it was concerned that people were buying dexamethasone - which is made in SA and which has shown promising results in treating severely ill Covid-19 patients - to prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Dexamethasone, when used correctly, is indeed an extremely useful medicine in a number of conditions,” said Jackie Maimin, CEO of ICPA.

But she warned that the drug could not prevent Covid-19, or any other type of infection. “In fact, it may weaken your immune system and make you more likely to be infected,” she said.

Dexamethasone, according to ICPA, falls into the steroid category of medicines.

The drug made headlines when a trial by the University of Oxford found that the low-dose steroid treatment cuts the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen.