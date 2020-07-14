Trauma cases leapt 62% when first booze ban ended, says Western Cape

The ban on alcohol sales introduced with the Covid-19 hard lockdown at the end of March immediately reduced trauma admissions at five key Western Cape hospitals by up to 50%.

When the ban was lifted on June 1, the number of trauma cases immediately leapt by 62%.

The statistics emerged on Tuesday in a Western Cape health department report that ended: “We would like maintain the firm recommendation that the alcohol ban be reinstated to minimise the impact on our health services in their ability to manage Covid-19 in the Western Cape.