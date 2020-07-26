News

Joost van der Westhuizen's brother involved in church shooting — report

26 July 2020 - 18:23 By TimesLIVE
Legendary Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen.
Legendary Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen.
Image: Ross Setford

The brother of the late Springbok player Joost van der Westhuizen is reported to have been involved in a shooting in a church in Centurion on Sunday when armed men attacked the congregation.

Netwerk24 reported that three armed men walked into the church and a put a gun to the head of the pastor, Kobus Erasmus, at Querencia ministries in Centurion, Tshwane.

Van der Westhuizen, an ex-policeman, allegedly produced his own firearm and shots were fired.

The police earlier told TimesLIVE that two suspected robbers were shot dead.

Van der Westhuizen's lawyer, Ulrich Roux, told Netwerk24 he had already been in contact with the police.

“My client was absolutely acting in self defence, not only for himself, but also for the other congregants and the pastor,” Roux was quoted as saying by the Afrikaans news website.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said reports from the scene suggest that the three suspects stormed into the church during a service and robbed congregants of their personal belongings at gunpoint.

One of the congregants allegedly fired shots, fatally wounding two suspects while the third one ran outside and sped off.

She said the pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site.

Police members at the scene recovered one firearm.

READ MORE:

Two robbery suspects shot dead inside church, another escapes

Two robbery suspects were shot dead inside a church in Wierdapark, Centurion, while a third suspect escaped after using a getaway car parked outside ...
News
2 hours ago

1995 RWC chronicles: A match that elevated the team into pantheon of greats

Although the match 25 years ago this week brought vivid colour to the Rainbow Nation, match-winner Joel Stransky and back then barrel-chested ...
Sport
1 month ago

Amor Vittone says she will 'appeal until death' against Joost will judgment

Amor Vittone said she was not in court because her children are her priority.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  2. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  3. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  4. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  5. KZN businessman's account frozen for pocketing almost R700k in UIF money South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X