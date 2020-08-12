KZN education department won't tolerate back to school disruptions over Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he would not tolerate school disruptions as Grade 7 pupils resumed classes on Monday after a two-week holiday.

Mshengu was speaking at Ithamsanqa Primary in Newcastle when he and basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule visited three schools in the area.

"We will be very intolerant of anyone who disrupts the schooling system under the pretence of protecting pupils and teachers against Covid-19," said Mshengu.

He said in eThekwini they had encountered people claiming to be school governing body (SGB) forums disrupting schooling.

"We have made it clear to them there is no SGB that has the right to close a school. If they have challenges they need to follow all the protocols so that we can deal with those challenges," he said.

"To those instigating other parents not to send their children to school, we're saying the president and the basic education minister made it clear that if you are not comfortable with sending your child to school, you are not forced to, but you don't have the right to disrupt other pupils and parents who want to return to school."