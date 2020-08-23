Teen heroes save child from drowning in Eastern Cape

“On arrival at the scene it was found that a child had been swept out to sea. Four local teenagers who were on the beach at the time noticed this and went to the child’s assistance, swimming through the surf to reach him. They managed to bring him safely to shore,” said Lambinon.

He said the boy was treated on the scene by NSRI medics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and he was handed into the care of paramedics and transported to hospital in a stable condition.

“NSRI commends the four local teenagers who went to the child’s aid.”

In a separate incident, Lambinon said four crew members managed to swim back to safety after their 5m skiboat capsized at Kowie River mouth in Port Alfred on Saturday morning.

“We responded directly to the beach and sea rescue was launched. Police and emergency medical services were placed on alert, but all four members were able to swim to the beach and they were not injured.

“The boat drifted to the beach where it threatened to be washed back out to sea in the heavy surf, but the NSRI were able to rig a rope to hold the boat on the beach and prevent it from being washed out to sea.”

-DispatchLIVE