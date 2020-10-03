COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19
October 03 2020 - 09:07
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
It said there are currently 189 active cases of the disease in mainland China, including one serious case, and an additional four suspected cases.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,434, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
—Reuters
October 03 2020 - 09:00
Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19
President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19 and is moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday.
The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's dual antibody.
Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.
—Reuters