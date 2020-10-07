News

WATCH | Man arrested after high-speed highway chase

07 October 2020 - 18:59 By TimesLIVE
Metro police arrested a suspect for possession of a hijacked vehicle, following a high-speed chase on the N12 in Johannesburg.
Image: JMPD twitter

Gauteng's N12 freeway was the scene of a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon, as police trailed a suspected hijacked vehicle.

Footage from security company Suburban Control Centre shows the vehicles weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed the events, and said that a man had been taken into custody for being in possession of a hijacked Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle was hijacked in Protea Glen, Soweto.

According to Minnaar, the suspect tried to RAM the chasing officer’s vehicle off the road.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ramped down an embankment. He tried to run away but was apprehended.

Minnaar said the man was taken into custody on the corner on Impala Road and the N12 in Oakdene. He will appear in court soon.

Suspect arrested by JMPD K9 officers for the possession of a hijacked vehicle on the N12. Video footage of the chase.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Wednesday, 7 October 2020

TimesLIVE

