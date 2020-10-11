Cape Town cops nabbed in police 'trap' after extortion attempt

Two Cape Town police officers are facing extortion charges for allegedly demanding thousands of rands from a motorist they accused of performing an indecent act with a minor.

They also allegedly threatening to post pictures of him on social media.

The pair was arrested during a trap set up by the police.

Warrant Officer Steven Jacobs and Const Denzil Abrahams, from the Bellville South crime prevention unit, are currently on trial in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court.