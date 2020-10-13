News

Durban CEO held by Hawks in Pretoria after allegedly offering a bribe

13 October 2020 - 20:21
Image: SAPS

A Durban-based CEO and a stock clerk were denied bail after allegedly proffering a bribe of more than R60,000 to secure a tender.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the two were arrested last Friday by the serious organised crime investigation unit in Pretoria.

He said Suman Panday, 42, CEO at Blackie Plastics, and his co-accused, Madikana Gerald Mapokgola, 31, a stock clerk at Day Break Farm in Centurion, were arrested during an operation at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park last Friday.

“It is alleged that Panday and Mapokgola approached an employee from Olifantsfontein chicken farm to influence the awarding of a tender to Blackie Plastics for supplying chicken plastic wraps with a promise of a one-off R60,000 gratification and a monthly allowance,” he said.  

The employee reported the matter to the Hawks which led to their arrest after handing over the R60,000 at a classy restaurant.

The Kempton Park regional court postponed the matter to Wednesday. Both suspects are facing charges of fraud and corruption.

TimesLIVE

